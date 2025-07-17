ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) has detained a supporter of the ideology of the international terrorist organization ISIS.

According to the security services, a 22-year-old resident of the capital K.D., under the influence of radical religious preachers on the Internet (Said Buryatsky, Abu Umar Sasitlinsky, Abdullah Kostetsky), got interested in radical jihadist ideology.

Subsequently, he began to support the ideology of the terrorist organization ISIS, banned in the Kyrgyz Republic, and harbored intentions to go to Syria to join the ranks of ISIS, for which he prepared several video messages with an oath of allegiance (bayah) to the amir (caliph) of the «Islamic State».

The detainee, using so-called fake accounts, systematically distributed materials on social media promoting the ideology of ISIS, as well as videos with signs of public justification of terrorism and calls for terrorist activity. As part of the initiated criminal case, K.D. was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security, operational and investigative measures are being carried out.

In this context, the SCNS notes that propaganda of terrorism is not freedom of speech, but a crime.

«In fact, dangerous ideas are hidden behind beautiful words, quotes about justice and faith. Propaganda, recruitment, glorification of violence, calls for «jihad» by ideologists of terrorist organizations are presented as true faith. Often, such materials are distributed via the Internet (Telegram, Instagram, Tik-Tok, YouTube, Facebook). They are presented as the truth, but in fact, this is a way of influencing and controlling the masses (manipulation) in order to implement criminal plans,» the statement says.

In this regard, the SCNS calls on citizens to be vigilant, to obtain religious knowledge from reliable sources, so as not to get into the networks of radical preachers and recruiters of the international terrorist organization.