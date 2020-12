Members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan collect signatures for resignation of the Deputy Speaker Aida Kasymalieva. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Gulkan Moldobekova initiated the collection of signatures. In order to dismiss the deputy speaker, the consent of the faction that nominated her is required. SDPK recommended Aida Kasymalieva for this post in 2018.

Aida Kasymalieva herself has not yet commented on the situation.