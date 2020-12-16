Presidential elections: Three additional polling stations opened abroad

Three additional polling stations were opened abroad. It was announced today at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC).

Two polling stations were opened in Moscow and one — in Tyumen. Thus, the number of PECs abroad reached 48.

Additional polling stations will also appear in Batken, Jalal-Abad, Osh regions and in Osh city. Their creation will require additional funds — about 2.5 million soms, therefore, changes were made to the estimate.

CEC member Gulnara Dzhurabaeva asked why these polling stations were open. Nurzhan Shaildabekova explained that the number of voters in the existing polling districts reached 2,500 people.

The election campaign started the day before in Kyrgyzstan. It will end at 8:00 on January 9, 2021.