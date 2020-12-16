17:37
USD 82.99
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.13
English

Presidential elections: Three additional polling stations opened abroad

Three additional polling stations were opened abroad. It was announced today at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC).

Two polling stations were opened in Moscow and one — in Tyumen. Thus, the number of PECs abroad reached 48.

Additional polling stations will also appear in Batken, Jalal-Abad, Osh regions and in Osh city. Their creation will require additional funds — about 2.5 million soms, therefore, changes were made to the estimate.

CEC member Gulnara Dzhurabaeva asked why these polling stations were open. Nurzhan Shaildabekova explained that the number of voters in the existing polling districts reached 2,500 people.

The election campaign started the day before in Kyrgyzstan. It will end at 8:00 on January 9, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/176915/
views: 124
Print
Related
At least 78 international observers accredited for presidential elections
Presidential elections: 2,473 polling stations to operate on election day
Presidential elections: 3,552,582 voters registered in Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers 18 candidates for presidency
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 23 more international observers
Presidential elections: CEC approves signature sheets of 18 candidates
Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan names front runners of presidential race
Presidential elections: CEC could open additional polling stations in Russia
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 12 OSCE / ODIHR observers
Presidential elections: CEC returns documents to 13 candidates
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
16 December, Wednesday
16:14
Presidential elections: Three additional polling stations opened abroad Presidential elections: Three additional polling statio...
15:58
Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov warns of possible power outages
15:48
Wanted person gets passport of citizen of Kyrgyzstan
15:35
Head of Defense Department of Government’s Office detained
15:13
Brand name for Kyrgyz walnut developed in Kyrgyzstan