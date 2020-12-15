14:03
Presidential elections: 3,552,582 voters registered in Kyrgyzstan

There are 3,552,582 voters in Kyrgyzstan who will be able to participate in the early presidential elections and the referendum scheduled for January 10, 2021. The head of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, stated at a round table discussion.

According to her, these are the data of the checklist as of December 14.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova clarified that changes to the list can be made until December 29 inclusive. She noted that there will be no Form No. 2 in this election. Due to its absence, the number of voters has decreased. The largest number of voters is in Osh region — 726,311 people.

There are 35,575 registered voters abroad.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova said that Form No. 2 would be used abroad.

Election campaign started today. It will end at 8:00 on January 9, 2021.
