Presidential elections: CEC approves signature sheets of 18 candidates

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) approved signature sheets of 18 presidential candidates. More than 30,000 signatures collected for each candidate were recognized by experts as valid.

At least 12 candidates were denied registration. They didn’t transfer electoral deposit and didn’t submit signature sheets.

So far, 18 people will run for the presidency.

Kubanychbek Toktosunov and Kuban Choroev were withdrawn from the race. The latter filed a lawsuit against the decision of the Central Election Commission.

The CEC registers presidential candidates until December 14 inclusive.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.
