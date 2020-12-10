19:29
Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan names front runners of presidential race

A coordination meeting on combating corruption was held today at Ala-Archa state residence.

During the meeting, the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev said that the presidential elections must be fair.

«There are front runners in the presidential race, in particular, Adakhan Madumarov, Sadyr Japarov. I will not name the others. I ask you to observe the rule of law during the campaign. If an administrative resource is noticed during the campaign, no matter what candidate it is, we will take action. Teachers and other civil servants should not be involved in the campaign,» Kurmankul Zulushev said
