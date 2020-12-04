Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan plans to hold fairs on weekends

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan will organize a fair where products will be sold at a reduced cost. The Agriculture Minister Tilek Toktogaziev announced this at a press conference.

According to him, the fair is organized to control food prices.

«As you know, intermediary sellers of livestock, meat and other agricultural products drive up the prices too much. Therefore, we decided to hold a fair every Sunday, where people can buy products directly from farmers, manufacturers and importers at low prices. It will be a real fair,» Tilek Toktogaziev promised.