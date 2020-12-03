Presidential elections: Two more candidates withdraw from race

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) received two applications from presidential candidates on their withdrawal from the election race.

According to the CEC, the chairman of Balykchi Ak-Zhol Yntymagy Public Associaltion Akzholtoi Tukunov and ex-deputy Arslanbek Maliev decided not to run for presidency.

Today is also the last day of submission of signature sheets and transfer of an electoral deposit.

The Central Election Commission registers applicants until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.