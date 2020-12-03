19:35
Presidential elections: Another candidate withdraws from race

Another candidate refused to participate in the early presidential elections. Press service of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A pensioner Bazarbai Temishev applied to withdraw his documents.

Thus, there are 44 candidates for residency left.

The Central Election Commission registers applicants until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.
