14:12
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.12
English

461 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 461 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 128 people have recovered in Bishkek, 26 — in Osh city, 78 — in Chui region, 53 — in Osh region, 61— in Jalal-Abad region, 25 — in Talas region, 29 — in Issyk-Kul region, 8 — in Naryn region and 53 — in Batken region.

In total, 63,407 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/174825/
views: 168
Print
Related
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Six patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Second wave of COVID-19: Official offers single information platform
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60.8 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
402 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
377 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,548 in total
Officials negotiate purchase of vaccines against coronavirus with Russia
Popular
Gold figures: How much Kyrgyzstan and Centerra earn on Kumtor Gold figures: How much Kyrgyzstan and Centerra earn on Kumtor
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to shrink by 5.3 percent at year-end Economy of Kyrgyzstan to shrink by 5.3 percent at year-end
Liquidation of Constitutional Chamber proposed in Kyrgyzstan Liquidation of Constitutional Chamber proposed in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov ready to postpone date of constitutional reform Sadyr Japarov ready to postpone date of constitutional reform
28 November, Saturday
14:10
National Bank sells $ 11.6 million in foreign exchange market for a week National Bank sells $ 11.6 million in foreign exchange...
14:04
Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan win four medals at tournament in Tashkent
13:59
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
12:50
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:45
Six patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan