18:23
USD 84.80
EUR 100.70
RUB 1.12
English

Government of Kyrgyzstan to continue to cut down expenses in 2021

«In 2021, the Government will cut non-priority expenditure items to reduce the budget deficit,» the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Artem Novikov, told today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

In 2021, budget revenues are expected in the amount of 163 billion soms with an increase of 25.9 billion. The main increase will actually provide growth in tax revenues up to 125.1 billion soms.

«Despite an increase in tax revenues next year, the Cabinet is not going to increase spending,» Artem Novikov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/174313/
views: 114
Print
Related
Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan cuts maintenance costs
Social Fund expenses to rise by 667 million soms due to pensions increase
Almost 35 billion soms spent on social sphere for 6 months
Deputies spend over 2.5 million soms on business trips for month
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
24 November, Tuesday
17:52
Liquidation of Constitutional Chamber proposed in Kyrgyzstan Liquidation of Constitutional Chamber proposed in Kyrgy...
17:36
Number of suicides among minors grows one and a half times in Kyrgyzstan
17:20
Head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek relieved of his post
17:15
Government of Kyrgyzstan to continue to cut down expenses in 2021
17:01
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to shrink by 5.3 percent at year-end