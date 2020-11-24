Government of Kyrgyzstan to continue to cut down expenses in 2021

«In 2021, the Government will cut non-priority expenditure items to reduce the budget deficit,» the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Artem Novikov, told today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

In 2021, budget revenues are expected in the amount of 163 billion soms with an increase of 25.9 billion. The main increase will actually provide growth in tax revenues up to 125.1 billion soms.

«Despite an increase in tax revenues next year, the Cabinet is not going to increase spending,» Artem Novikov said.