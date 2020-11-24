Sadyr Japarov voices names of authors of new version of Constitution

«If I wanted the khan’s power, I would not change the Constitution,» Sadyr Japarov said live on one of the TV channels.

He noted that he did not want to respond to the heated discussion and accusations of the premature initiative of holding the referendum, as well as to the new version of the Basic Law, and «patiently waited for everyone to understand.»

«It was not me who wrote the draft of the Constitution. Its authors are about 20 people. There are Bekbosun Borubashov, Kadyr Koshaliev, Bayas Tural, Azimbek Beknazarov among them. The draft has been discussed for the last 10 years. I made only two proposals: to unite the powers of the president and the government, as well as on the people’s kurultai,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to him, the current Constitution gives him all the rights to establish dictatorship.

«According to the current Constitution, which Omurbek Tekebayev wrote in his own interests, the president has many powers. Our problems are because of this Basic Law. The winning parties share power and place their people everywhere. I wanted to carry out political reform and start everything from scratch,» he said.