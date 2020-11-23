16:25
USD 84.80
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.12
English

Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som

«We use the available tools and make every effort to prevent depreciation of som,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov, Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, said.

According to him, a floating exchange rate regime operates in Kyrgyzstan. Therefore, the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar or other foreign currency is determined by demand in the foreign exchange market. The economy is declining, and this indicator also affects the exchange rate of the national currency.

«But the mechanisms for setting the rate are very complicated, they are connected with the internal state of the economy, the situation on world markets is also relevant. There is also a psychological factor in the current situation. In order to reduce it in the foreign exchange market and prevent som from falling, we daily conducted interventions last week. Over the past two months, we have sold about $ 100 million to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov stressed.

The National Bank sold $ 21.4 million on November 16. The next day, the bank again entered the foreign exchange market with an intervention of $ 500,000. On November 18, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic again sold $ 1.3 million. On November 19, it sold $ 3 million to support the som, on November 20 — $ 2,50 million.

The central bank has sold $ 30,250 million in the foreign exchange market for five days.

In total, since the beginning of November, six interventions have been conducted for a total of $ 57,050 million.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/174127/
views: 110
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 30.2 million for a week to support som
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues interventions
National Bank sells $ 25.2 mln on foreign exchange market for 3 days
National Bank conducts 2nd intervention in November to support som
At least 200,000 loans for 80 bln soms restructured since March in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 59.5 mln in October to support som
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan launches first special regulatory regime
National Bank completely resumes work of SWIFT payment system
Sadyr Japarov asks National Bank to resume cross-border operations in full
Growth of dollar exchange rate associated with situation in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
23 November, Monday
16:22
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
16:14
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
16:04
Residents of Mady village dissatisfied with work of donkey farm
15:51
Melis Turgunbaev becomes Chairman of Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz
15:32
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som