English

Constitutional amendments could threaten bastion for freedom of speech

The Norwegian Helsinki Committee is concerned after seeing the draft document of a proposed new Constitution in Kyrgyzstan, posted on the website of the country’s Parliament. According to the Committee, among the important changes proposed, are elements that could seriously harm freedom of speech in the country.

«Clearly, the values and traditions of people in Kyrgyzstan should be respected,» said Ivar Dale, Senior Policy Adviser at the Norwegian Helsinki Committee. «However, forbidding publications that would, quote, harm the morals and culture of the people of Kyrgyzstan involves opening a can of worms that could seriously violate that same people’s right to freedom of speech.»

The draft Constitution, posted on 17 November 2020, aims at expanding presidential powers and limiting the powers of the legislature. The draft will likely be subject to a Referendum on 10 January 2021, alongside Kyrgyzstan’s first presidential election since the country’s president stepped down in October.

«Democratic values are strong in Kyrgyzstan, but these are also values that require continuous protection from the Constitution,» said Gunnar Ekeløve-Slydal, Acting Secretary General of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee. «Respect for universal human rights ensures respect for Kyrgyz culture. Freedom of speech and media freedoms is part of that culture, as it should be in all countries.»

«The Norwegian Helsinki Committee will closely follow developments in Kyrgyzstan in the time to come. We call on international human rights bodies, such as the UN Human Rights Committee, and foreign governments invested in Central Asia to do the same,» statement of the Committee says.
link: https://24.kg/english/174082/
views: 111
