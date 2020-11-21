Presidential elections: 45 polling stations to be opened abroad

At least 45 polling stations will be opened abroad for the early presidential elections on January 10, 2021. It was announced at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan.

The polling stations will be opened in 28 states. The largest number of them will be in Russia — 12 polling stations. The head of the Central Election Commission, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, noted that additional PECs are likely to appear in the Russian Federation.

Only those Kyrgyzstanis who live abroad or will be outside the republic on the election day will be able to vote on Form No. 2. Applications will be accepted until December 29 inclusive.

Voters will be able to vote in Kyrgyzstan only at their place of residence in connection with the cancellation of Form No. 2.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.