Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing

UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko announced that her mother became the World Muay Thai Champion in Shadow Boxing.

She said that her mother demonstrated shadow boxing — this is an element of the training process in martial arts, aimed at learning and mastering technical elements without a real partner. Shadow boxing originated from boxing, as it is one of the first official martial arts.

«My mother became the world champion in the shadow boxing. Congratulations to my mother — the President of the Muay Thai Federation of Kyrgyzstan, Elena,» Valentina Shevchenko posted on Instagram.

Elena Shevchenko is the President of the Muay Thai Federation of Kyrgyzstan.
