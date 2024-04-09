12:27
Valentina Shevchenko receives 7 championship belts from UFC for title defense

Kyrgyzstani Valentina Shevchenko received seven championship belts from the UFC for each successful title defense.

The former UFC champion received the gift from the promotion. The MMA fighter from Kyrgyzstan was sent seven championship belts as a symbol of her seven successful title defenses in the UFC.

«Seven defenses, seven incredible tournaments with the best fighters in the UFC and the world. Thank you UFC, now all my belts are with me,» Valentina Shevchenko posted on social media.

Usually fighters don’t get a new belt after a successful defense. Instead, a new gemstone (usually a ruby) is added to their belt for each victory.
