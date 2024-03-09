17:22
USD 89.43
EUR 97.46
RUB 0.99
English

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso to become coaches on new season of TUF

Kyrgyzstani Valentina Shevchenko and Mexican mixed martial artist Alexa Grasso will be coaches on the new season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) show. UFC President Dana White announced on Instagram.

According to him, Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso will become coaches on the 32nd season of the TUF show. The first episode will premiere on June 4.

The athletes met in the octagon twice. In March 2023, the Mexican won by choke in the fourth round. The rematch, which took place in September last year, ended in a draw.

Eleven-time world champion in Muay Thai, four-time world champion in kickboxing and K1, two-time world champion in MMA, international master of sports in taekwondo and Muay Thai, master of sports of Russia in boxing and judo, champion of South America and Pan-American champion in Muay-Thai, winner of the title "Best female Thai boxer in the world — this is not the most complete list of Valentina Shevchenko’s achievements. She also competed in karate (Shotokan, Shitoryu, Kyokushin), Wushu Sanda, freestyle wrestling and national kulatuu wrestling.
link: https://24.kg/english/288614/
views: 171
Print
Related
Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso: NSAC's Jeff Mullen doesn't agree with 10-8
Valentina Shevchenko needs hand surgery after fight with Alexa Grasso
Valentina Shevchenko determined to get trilogy against Grasso on home soil
Valentina Shevchenko thanks Kyrgyzstanis for support after fight
UFC announces rematch between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso
Valentina Shevchenko fails to defend her UFC title
Valentina Shevchenko named Best Female Fighter of 2022 by World MMA Awards
Valentina Shevchenko drops to second place in UFC ranking
Valentina Shevchenko shares photos from photo shoot in Kyrgyz national dresses
Valentina Shevchenko posts video about Kyrgyzstan with call to visit country
Popular
Ozon launches its own courier delivery in Kyrgyzstan Ozon launches its own courier delivery in Kyrgyzstan
Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev
World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
9 March, Saturday
16:41
Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
Japan to spend $3.5 million on assistance to low-income Kyrgyzstanis
15:35
Modern ballet troupe to be formed in National Philharmonic Society
15:30
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal
15:26
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament