Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso to become coaches on new season of TUF

Kyrgyzstani Valentina Shevchenko and Mexican mixed martial artist Alexa Grasso will be coaches on the new season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) show. UFC President Dana White announced on Instagram.

According to him, Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso will become coaches on the 32nd season of the TUF show. The first episode will premiere on June 4.

The athletes met in the octagon twice. In March 2023, the Mexican won by choke in the fourth round. The rematch, which took place in September last year, ended in a draw.

Eleven-time world champion in Muay Thai, four-time world champion in kickboxing and K1, two-time world champion in MMA, international master of sports in taekwondo and Muay Thai, master of sports of Russia in boxing and judo, champion of South America and Pan-American champion in Muay-Thai, winner of the title "Best female Thai boxer in the world — this is not the most complete list of Valentina Shevchenko’s achievements. She also competed in karate (Shotokan, Shitoryu, Kyokushin), Wushu Sanda, freestyle wrestling and national kulatuu wrestling.