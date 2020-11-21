12:40
Valentina Shevchenko included in the top 5 intimidating fighters

The reigning UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko entered the top 5 the most intimidating fighters according to UFC Russia.

The ranking also includes Deiveson Figueiredo from Brazil, Francis Ngannou from Cameroon, Yoel Romero from Cuba and an American Tony Ferguson.

Earlier, TurStat portal compiled a ranking of the best female MMA fighters in Russia and the CIS countries, regardless of the weight category, based on the results of an online survey of mixed martial arts fans. The list is headed by Valentina Shevchenko.
