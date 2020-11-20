19:46
Museum of History of Kyrgyz State Medical Academy opened in Bishkek

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva took part in the opening ceremony of the conference hall and Museum of History of the Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reports.

«Over 80 years of its existence, the educational institution has graduated over 40,000 qualified specialists. Today, the Medical Academy fulfills a state order for the training of medical personnel, including for the countries of the near and far abroad. The educational process is conducted in three (Kyrgyz, Russian and English) languages,» Elvira Surabaldieva told.

«A doctor is a very noble and humane profession. It requires the ability to empathize with the patients, treat them with love, not be indifferent to someone else’s misfortune. Thanks to your hard work, including in the in red zones, many lives have been saved,» she added.

The Vice Prime Minister called on compatriots to strictly observe sanitary and hygienic requirements, including wearing of masks and social distancing.
