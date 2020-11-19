13:05
USD 84.77
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.12
English

Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan renders assistance to hospitals in Bishkek

The Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan donated personal protective equipment to the City Healthcare Department — 14,500 pairs of medical gloves and 432 liters of antiseptic. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The aid was distributed between mobile teams of the combined Family Medicine Centers in four districts, the Emergency Medicine Center (ambulance station) and the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 in the capital.

The press service added that 4,000 medical masks and 480 respirators were also donated by Good Neighbors International, an international non-profit humanitarian organization for children’s education, community development and relief projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/173657/
views: 130
Print
Related
Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan
Second wave of COVID-19: Uzbekistan donates humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Russia sends 50,000 PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry receives furniture, equipment for prevention of diabetes
WHO donates microscopes to parasitological laboratories of Kyrgyzstan
Government of Korea delivers humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 300,000
PPE, disinfectants donated to closed institutions and orphanages in Kyrgyzstan
Russian military donate humanitarian aid to neuropsychiatric hospital
WHO to deliver another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19
Experts leave for Issyk-Kul region within fight against coronavirus
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
19 November, Thursday
12:31
Hospital for 200 patients built in Batken region at expense of Uzbekistan Hospital for 200 patients built in Batken region at ex...
12:23
22-year-old pedophile extradited from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
12:14
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning
11:58
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan renders assistance to hospitals in Bishkek
11:49
Germany donates equipment for treatment of patients with COVID-19