Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan renders assistance to hospitals in Bishkek

The Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan donated personal protective equipment to the City Healthcare Department — 14,500 pairs of medical gloves and 432 liters of antiseptic. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The aid was distributed between mobile teams of the combined Family Medicine Centers in four districts, the Emergency Medicine Center (ambulance station) and the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 in the capital.

The press service added that 4,000 medical masks and 480 respirators were also donated by Good Neighbors International, an international non-profit humanitarian organization for children’s education, community development and relief projects.