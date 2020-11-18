14:08
USD 84.80
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.11
English

Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 8.30 am, November 18:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 79, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 24 μg / m³.

As of 8.30 am, Bishkek took the 16th place in World Air Quality Index ranking of the largest cities in the world.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/173504/
views: 107
Print
Related
Air pollution level decreases in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in Bishkek by morning
Air quality: Bishkek repeatedly enters top 10 most polluted cities
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level grows in all Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most Bishkek districts
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to rain
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in Osh market area
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
18 November, Wednesday
13:32
Antibiotics detected in milk and meat in Kyrgyzstan Antibiotics detected in milk and meat in Kyrgyzstan
13:12
Best CIS Student 2020 title awarded to 24 Kyrgyzstanis
12:55
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
12:27
Human rights activists oppose forced vaccination of convicts
12:19
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells dollars in foreign exchange market