Presidential elections: Ballot papers to have none of the above option

Ballot papers will have none of the above option. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reports.

The text of the ballot papers, in particular in Braille, will be approved by December 21 inclusive. They will be manufactured no later than seven calendar days before voting day — until January 2 inclusive.

The number of candidates who will be included in the ballot papers is not limited.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan finished acceptance of notifications from those wishing to participate in the early presidential elections at midnight on November 14.

Initially, 65 people notified the election commission. Later, two of them — Bakyt Baketaev and Zhyparkul Turgunaliev withdrew their applications.

Thus, there are still 63 people who intend to run for the main political post.

The CEC registers applicants until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives the appropriate certificate. If he or she is denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC makes the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10, 2021.
