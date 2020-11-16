16:06
Suspect in transfer of $ 23 million from Kyrgyzstan arrested

The Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan suppressed activity of a criminal group carrying out illegal transfer of funds to the territory of foreign states. Press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (financial police) reported today.

The offenders have transferred from the republic over $ 23 million in total. The transfer of money was carried out under the guise of payment for goods.

«The investigation found out that as a result of the activities of the indicated criminal group in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, the state budget suffered damage on an especially large scale in the total amount of more than 347 million soms. A citizen T.M., who actually transferred the funds, was detained on November 12 on suspicion of committing the crime. The detainee was placed in the pre-trial detention center 1 on November 14,» the Financial Police said.

Investigation of the criminal case continues. Officials involved in the illegal scheme are being identified. The origin of the money is found out.
