Presidential elections: 63 people submit notification of participation

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has completed accepting applications for nomination of candidacy for presidency. A total of 65 people expressed their desire to participate in the elections, but a political scientist Bakyt Baketaev and Zhyparkul Turgunaliev withdrew their applications.

At least 62 citizens became self-nominated candidates, one was nominated by a political party.

There are eight women and 55 men among the candidates. They are:

Leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party Adakhan Madumarov;

Arstan Abdyldaev (Arstan Alai), Chairman of El Uchun (For the People) political party;

An economist Kuban Choroev;

An activist Nazarbek Nyshanov;

A former governor of Jalal-Abad region Bektur Asanov;

Ex- speaker of the Parliament Kanat Isaev;

A pensioner Abdykaar Sydykov;

Leader of Ulutman political party Sazykbai Turdumaliev;

An activist Nurlan Motuev;

Former head of OshGaz branch Rashid Tagaev;

Zhenishbek Baiguttiev, Advisor to the Board of Directors of AKB Tolubai CJSC;

Ex-judge of the Constitutional Chamber Klara Sooronkulova;

Ex- member of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Aimen Kasenov;

Ex-head of Moskovsky district of Chui region Azamat Esenbekov;

Former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, deputy of the fourth convocation, convicted in 2017 for an attempted violent seizure of power Kubanychbek Kadyrov;

Head of the boarding school of the Bishkek Choreographic School Eleonora Turdubekova;

Ex-deputy of Parliament Sadyk Sher-Niyaz;

Urustam Kabylbekov, president of Mongu Public-Ecological Fund for Saving the Glaciers named after Merzbacher;

Temporarily unemployed Ilgiz Tovkeyev;

Former deputy of the Parliament Baktybek Kalmamatov;

President of Kuudul-Aralash NGO Zhambylbek Kamchiev;

Director of Halal Industry Development Center Myktybek Arstanbek;

A human rights activist Toktaiym Umetalieva;

Arslanbek Maliev, President of the Union of Kyrgyz Societies for Friendship and Cooperation with Foreign Countries;

General Director of Shopping Online Center OJSC Meder Bolgombaev;

Dean of the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn Anar Zaripova;

Director of Derbish Foundation Kuttuumidin Bazarkulov;

Temporarily unemployed Bakyt Romanov;

Director of MENES LLC Tursunbek Zhumabekov;

General Director of KG Group LLC Imamidin Tashov;

Unemployed Erbol Toktogulov;

Teacher Karagach Ismailova;

ex-Minister of Justice Marat Kaiypov;

General Director of MZF Group in Kyrgyzstan, ex-ombudsman Tursunbai Bakir uulu;

Ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov;

A poet Temirlan Ormukov;

Acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov;

Deputy of the Parliament Kanybek Imanaliev;

A lawyer Orozbek Madinov;

A pensioner Anarkul Araeva;

Akzholtoi Tukunov, Chairman of Balykchi Ak-Zhol Yntymagy NGO;

Ex-parliament member Ravshan Dzheenbekov;

Entrepreneur Tynchtyk Akzholtoev;

Unemployed Aibek Erketaev;

Sanzharbek Ennazarov, Director of Dari Stroi LLC;

Primary school teacher Julia Liliental;

Unemployed Chyngyz Kaparov;

Unemployed Zhanybek Suyunaliev;

Jeenbek Iskenderov, senior lecturer at the Bishkek Multidisciplinary Mining College;

Former vice speaker Kubanychbek Isabekov;

A pensioner Bazarbai Temishev;

Chairman of the Institute for Peace and Development of Central Asia NGO Baktybek Zhumagulov;

President of the Powerlifting Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Kerimbekov;

A lawyer Elena Klipacheva;

Ex-Deputy Minister of Economy Eldar Abakirov;

Ex-Minister of Labor and Social Development Ulukbek Kochkorov;

Temporarily unemployed Kubanychbek Toktosunov;

Head of the department of Bishkek Sanitary Landfill municipal enterprise Adilet Mamatov;

Sultan Adzhimatov, director of Servicecomp KG LLC;

General Director of M Bulak LLC Babyrzhan Tolbaev;

Former head of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbaev;

A temporarily unemployed Mirlan Kalybekov;

Deputy of the Parliament Samatbek Ibraev.

Candidates must submit the necessary documents to the CEC by December 6. At the same time, the Central Election Commission reminds that the electoral deposit and signature sheets must be submitted by December 3 inclusive.

Presidential elections will take place on January 10, 2021.