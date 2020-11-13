Samat Toktonaliev appointed Deputy Director of State Sports Agency

Samat Toktonaliev was appointed a Deputy Director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan. The state agency reported.

On November 2, Mirlan Parkhanov was dismissed from his post as deputy director of the state agency according to the submitted letter of resignation. The corresponding orders were signed by the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

Samat Toktonaliev previously worked as deputy director of Sports Facilities and Supply state institution.