17:56
USD 84.51
EUR 99.61
RUB 1.10
English

Journalist Kudret Taichabarov becomes new head of Bishkek FEZ

Kudret Taichabarov has been appointed the head of the General Directorate of Bishkek Free Economic Zone. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The new director should be presented to the team in the near future. Kudret Taichabarov himself also confirmed the appointment, writing about it on Facebook. He noted that the decision on his appointment was made by the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov. At the same time, Kudret Taichabarov stated that he has an economic education, which would allow him to manage Bishkek FEZ.

«Kyrgyzstan’s citizens work all over the world now. It is time to attract investors to Kyrgyzstan, who are engaged in various industries, to the free economic zone through our compatriots. The government will remove bureaucratic barriers. Therefore, I urge all our patriots to attract potential investors to the Bishkek FEZ. With your help, we will be able to improve the investment climate, production, economy and create new jobs,» Kudret Taichabarov said.

At the same time, he noted that he has been always ready to discuss any proposals through his page on Facebook.

Recall, Kudret Taichabarov was summoned for interrogation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to him, after the fight in Aravan district, he spoke live on Azattyk radio criticizing the authorities. Immediately after the broadcast, the journalist was summoned for questioning to the office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the head of the FEZ was Duishen Irsaliev, who by the order of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic was relieved of his post on October 28, 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/172966/
views: 100
Print
Related
Samat Toktonaliev appointed Deputy Director of State Sports Agency
New head of State Agency for Environmental Protection appointed
Satygul Zhorobaev appointed General Director of Kyrgyzaeronavigatsia
Two new deputy heads of State Committee for National Security appointed
Ermat Dzhumaev becomes acting mayor of Karakol city
Akylbek Sariev becomes member of Central Election Commission
Talant Mamytov elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Nurbek Kozubekov becomes head of National Energy Holding
Aibek Tilebaldiev appointed head of Ton district
New head of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
13 November, Friday
17:53
Samat Toktonaliev appointed Deputy Director of State Sports Agency Samat Toktonaliev appointed Deputy Director of State Sp...
17:39
Kyrgyzstani with fake passport detained on Istanbul - Bishkek flight
17:30
Health Ministry receives furniture, equipment for prevention of diabetes
17:24
Kyrgyzstan to host Diabetes Week 2020
17:13
377 health workers infected with COVID-19 get compensations in Kyrgyzstan