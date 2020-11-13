Journalist Kudret Taichabarov becomes new head of Bishkek FEZ

Kudret Taichabarov has been appointed the head of the General Directorate of Bishkek Free Economic Zone. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The new director should be presented to the team in the near future. Kudret Taichabarov himself also confirmed the appointment, writing about it on Facebook. He noted that the decision on his appointment was made by the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov. At the same time, Kudret Taichabarov stated that he has an economic education, which would allow him to manage Bishkek FEZ.

«Kyrgyzstan’s citizens work all over the world now. It is time to attract investors to Kyrgyzstan, who are engaged in various industries, to the free economic zone through our compatriots. The government will remove bureaucratic barriers. Therefore, I urge all our patriots to attract potential investors to the Bishkek FEZ. With your help, we will be able to improve the investment climate, production, economy and create new jobs,» Kudret Taichabarov said.

At the same time, he noted that he has been always ready to discuss any proposals through his page on Facebook.

Recall, Kudret Taichabarov was summoned for interrogation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to him, after the fight in Aravan district, he spoke live on Azattyk radio criticizing the authorities. Immediately after the broadcast, the journalist was summoned for questioning to the office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the head of the FEZ was Duishen Irsaliev, who by the order of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic was relieved of his post on October 28, 2020.