National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in November

Another growth of the U.S. dollar exchange rate forced the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to enter the foreign exchange market with intervention. Official website of the bank says.

At least $ 6.2 million were sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 20.6 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. Since the beginning of the year, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has conducted 16 interventions, selling $ 372.5 million.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row. This forced the National Bank to intervene, selling record $ 42.4 million. It was the largest intervention in the past six months. However, growth of the dollar exchange rate repeatedly started at the beginning of the week. The day before, the dollar appreciated again, reaching 84.9 soms.
