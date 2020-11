Satygul Zhorobaev has been appointed the new director of Kyrgyzaeronavigatsia state enterprise. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The relevant order was signed yesterday by the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov. The State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport Ermek Mamyrkaliev introduced him to the staff today.

Satygul Zhorobaev has been working in the aviation system for 17 years.