Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar repeatedly started growing in Kyrgyzstan. Since the beginning of the day, the currency appreciated by 50 tyiyns and almost reached 85 soms.

The dollar is currently bought for 84.4-84.75 soms, and sold for 84.85-84.95 soms. At the same time, the official rate was set by the National Bank at 84,1167 (0.36 percent growth).

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row. This forced the National Bank to intervene, selling record $ 42.4 million. It was the largest intervention in the past six months. However, growth of the dollar exchange rate repeatedly started at the beginning of the week.