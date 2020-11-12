11:20
Formation of state personnel reserve begins in Kyrgyzstan

The State Personnel Service of Kyrgyzstan starts formation of a career reserve of personnel. Press service of the agency reported.

This decision was made after the meeting of the head of the State Personnel Service Abdyrakhman Mamataliev with the acting President Sadyr Japarov. The career reserve of personnel will consist of a national reserve of personnel, an internal reserve of personnel, as well as experienced and qualified managers and specialists, representatives of the youth.

During the selection process, special attention will be paid to the young generation, who will have to solve the problems of development of the country.

«Individuals included in the national and career reserve of personnel will be recommended for appointment to senior, main state and municipal positions in a special order (deputy ministers, experts and government officials and other public positions),» the State Personnel Service informed.
