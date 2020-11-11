22:29
USD 83.82
EUR 99.23
RUB 1.09
English

School meals: Logistics center to be created in south of Kyrgyzstan

The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Beishenaliev and the Country Director of the UN World Food Program in Kyrgyzstan Andrea Bagnoli discussed creation of a logistics center in the south of Kyrgyzstan that will purchase food products from farmers and control their quality today at a meeting.

As the press service of the Ministry of Education noted, participants of the meeting discussed joint work to optimize school meals in the country.

«Following the meeting, the parties agreed to speed up the process of creation of a logistics center in the south of the republic. If necessary, it will also prepare meals and ensure their delivery to those schools that are not equipped with kitchens and are unable to cook for their students,» the ministry said.

In addition, an agreement was reached on creation of a training center in Bishkek for the exchange of experience and information, including with other countries, which are implementing a program on providing students with school meals.

The ministry added that as of today, with the support of the UN WFP and theSocial and Industrial Foodservice Institute of Russia, hot meals have been introduced in 700 educational institutions, more than 1,400 schools (about 60 percent) have replaced buns and tea with hot healthy meals for all primary school students, 145,000 students of primary classes get improved school meals. With the support of local authorities, catering units and communications have been repaired in more than 700 schools.

Within the framework of the Food Program, more than 1,000 school chefs have undergone special training in the technology of cooking school dishes, sanitation, hygiene and food safety, more than 3,000 full-time positions have been opened for cooks and kitchen workers.
link: https://24.kg/english/172655/
views: 74
Print
Related
First-graders in 100 more schools provided with hot meals in Kyrgyzstan
School Meals at Home campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan
Switzerland allocates $ 195,500 for social institutions in Kyrgyzstan
Primary school students to get food products from school “hot meals”
116 tons of flour to be distributed among needy families of school students
World Food Programme to support social inpatient institutions in Kyrgyzstan
World Food Program to deliver assistance to regions of Kyrgyzstan
WFP for the first time buys wheat grain from farmers in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan signs school meals law
School recipe book. How proper nutrition weans children from skipping classes
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors
551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
11 November, Wednesday
21:56
School meals: Logistics center to be created in south of Kyrgyzstan School meals: Logistics center to be created in south o...
18:37
Head of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan contracts coronavirus
18:33
Kyrgyzstan starts preparations for 4th World Nomad Games in Turkey
18:27
Kyrgyzstan to repay debts of 671 borrowers for 1.2 billion soms
18:18
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 217 media outlets for election campaign