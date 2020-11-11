18:51
Presidential elections: Klara Sooronkulova to run for president

Former judge of the Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan Klara Sooronkulova notified the Central Election Commission of her participation in the early presidential elections.

Thus, the first female candidate appeared in Kyrgyzstan. She is a self-nominated candidate.

Earlier, the leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party Adakhan Madumarov, the author of the famous meme «Winter will not come» Arstan Alai, an economist Kuban Choroev, an activist Nazarbek Nyshanov, former governor of Jalal-Abad region Bektur Asanov, a political scientist Bakyt Baketaev, ex-speaker of Parliament Kanat Isaev, a pensioner Abdykaar Sydykov, a leader of Ulutman political party Sazykbai Turdumaliev, an activist Nurlan Motuev, the former head of OshGaz branch Rashid Tagaev and an Advisor to the Board of Directors of Tolubai CJSC Zhenishbek Baiguttiev notified the Central Election Commission of their intention to run for president.

The CEC reminds: applications from candidates for the highest state post in the country are accepted until November 14 inclusive.

Early presidential elections are scheduled for January 10, 2021.
