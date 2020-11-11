Ermat Dzhumaev becomes acting mayor of Karakol city

New acting mayor of Karakol city Ermat Dzhumaev was introduced to the staff of the City Hall. The City Hall of Karakol informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, Ermat Dzhumaev was the head of Zelenstroi Karakol enterprise.

«Ermat Dzhumaevich, now you have a huge responsibility for our beloved Karakol. We hope and believe that you will make your significant contribution to its development and prosperity. Pay special attention to ecology, tourism, roads, education and social development. First, you need to establish personnel order at the City Hall,» residents of Karakol city turned to the acting mayor.