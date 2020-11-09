15:28
USD 83.82
EUR 99.23
RUB 1.09
English

Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to rain

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 9.00 am, November 9:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 19, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 4 μg / m³.

As of 8.30 am, Bishkek took the 69th place in World Air Quality Index ranking of the largest cities in the world.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/172367/
views: 212
Print
Related
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in Osh market area
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in some Bishkek districts
Russia to donate laboratory equipment for air quality measurement
Campaign timed to International Clean Air Day held in Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in some Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in Osh market area
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level continues to grow in all Bishkek districts
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
$ 1 million deal: Sadyr Japarov was in prison when contract was signed $ 1 million deal: Sadyr Japarov was in prison when contract was signed
Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors
Turkey donates military equipment to Kyrgyzstan Turkey donates military equipment to Kyrgyzstan
9 November, Monday
14:28
Sadyr Japarov visits Upper Naryn HPP cascade Sadyr Japarov visits Upper Naryn HPP cascade
14:23
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
14:08
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decreases by one third in 2020
12:04
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
11:57
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 50.3 million people globally