Artem Novikov promises business regular dialogue

The First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov met with representatives of the National Business Team of Kyrgyzstan, headed by Askar Salymbekov.

The parties discussed initiatives to further revitalize the economy and joint measures to create favorable conditions for the work of entrepreneurs.

The First Deputy Prime Minister noted that the dialogue between the state and business was of great importance and meetings in this format should be permanent. He informed about the ongoing work of the government in the economic sphere, and also told about the planned reforms.

Askar Salymbekov told about the intentions of business to provide the necessary practical assistance in the early recovery of the economy in the post-pandemic period.