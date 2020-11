Three men were detained on suspicion of rape in Bishkek. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

The police received a message yesterday at about 13.37 that a drunk man had raped a 20-year-old girl in Kolmo residential area.

The patrol police officers detained 23-year-old, 22-year-old and 21-year-old suspects in the crime. A pistol was seized from one of them.

The men were taken to the Pervomaisky District Department of Internal Affairs for further investigation.