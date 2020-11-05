PPE, disinfectants donated to closed institutions and orphanages in Kyrgyzstan

PPE and disinfectants were donated to closed institutions and orphanages of Kyrgyzstan in connection with COVID-19. Bir Duino — Kyrgyzstan human rights movement reported.

During joint visits of employees of the National Center for Torture Prevention and the Ombudsman’s Office, staff, inmates, and convicts reported the need to provide them with the necessary personal protective equipment, medical assistance and conditions of detention amid the upcoming the second wave of coronavirus.

So Bir Duino — Kyrgyzstan has compiled a list of necessary means for the prevention and protection against coronavirus. As a result, the goods were purchased for more than $ 3,800.

The list includes overalls, FFFP3 respirators, KN95 respirators, sanitizers, face shields, goggles, three-layer masks, shoe covers, latex gloves, chlorine-free disinfectants, bleach, antiseptic soap, laundry detergents, towels.

The first batch of PPE and disinfectants was handed over to Krasnorechensky, Dmitrievsky, Belovodsky boarding schools, Voenno-Antonovka orphanage, Tokmak neuropsychiatric institution and the Tokmak psychoneurological institution for men.

«In addition, we are ready to hand over humanitarian aid to penal colonies of the State Penitentiary Service: 3, 19, 14, 2, pre-trial detention center 1, 47,» Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan reported.

Assistance is provided within the framework of the project Protection of the Rights and Prevention of Consequences of COVID-19 in Orphanages, Psychiatric, Closed Institutions with the support of the U.S. Embassy’s Democratic Commission Small Grants program. This support will be provided on a quarterly basis until May 30, 2021.