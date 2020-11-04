Economic amnesty in Kyrgyzstan: Four people compensate over 382 million

The persons involved in four criminal cases compensated the damage to the state within the framework of an economic amnesty. Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan, Kurmankul Zulushev, announced this today.

He did not name those who decided to voluntarily compensate for the damage. According to him, there is a secrecy of the investigation that must be preserved.

«Four persons involved have transferred 382,533,832 soms to the deposit account of the State Committee for National Security. Work on compensation for damage to the state continues,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.

The acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced an economic amnesty. According to him, this will help replenish the state budget, including finding additional resources, return capital previously illegally transferred outside the state, including to offshore zones, and bring the shadow resources of the business community into the legal framework.