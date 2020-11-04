18:30
USD 83.70
EUR 97.80
RUB 1.05
English

Restrictions imposed in Suzak district due to spread of COVID-19

New restrictions have been imposed due to spread of coronavirus in Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Head of the district Lola Abibova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, catering points (cafes and restaurants) will be open for visitors until 18.00. The decision was made at a meeting of the district headquarters for combatting COVID-19.

The increase in new coronavirus cases among the local population is registered after numerous public events and visits to places with a large number of people.

Many restaurant and cafe owners have already received warnings and were fined more than once, but they continued to hold weddings and feasts. Now restaurateurs will be prosecuted within the framework of the law.

At least 60,774 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.
link: https://24.kg/english/171976/
views: 89
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 47.3 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
527 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
495 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 60,774 in total
Political events in Kyrgyzstan lead to COVID-19 incidence growth
Reason for large number of COVID-19 patients in south - weak immune system
Pulmonologist: It is impossible to distinguish between flu and coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 46.8 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total 484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total
4 November, Wednesday
18:25
Branch of National Bank of Pakistan closes in Kyrgyzstan Branch of National Bank of Pakistan closes in Kyrgyzsta...
18:19
At least 70 deputies allocate money for restoration of White House in Bishkek
18:09
Restrictions imposed in Suzak district due to spread of COVID-19
18:03
SCNS officers find cache with two rocket launchers in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
16:15
USA to consider lifting of visa ban for Kyrgyzstanis after elections