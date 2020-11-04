Restrictions imposed in Suzak district due to spread of COVID-19

New restrictions have been imposed due to spread of coronavirus in Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Head of the district Lola Abibova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, catering points (cafes and restaurants) will be open for visitors until 18.00. The decision was made at a meeting of the district headquarters for combatting COVID-19.

The increase in new coronavirus cases among the local population is registered after numerous public events and visits to places with a large number of people.

Many restaurant and cafe owners have already received warnings and were fined more than once, but they continued to hold weddings and feasts. Now restaurateurs will be prosecuted within the framework of the law.

At least 60,774 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.