USA to consider lifting of visa ban for Kyrgyzstanis after elections

Washington will consider the issue of lifting visa ban for Kyrgyzstanis, regardless of who wins the US presidential election. The U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Donald Lu told reporters.

According to him, this is due to the fact that work on the issue of safe biometric passports for Kyrgyzstanis is nearing completion in the Kyrgyz Republic.

In February, the Donald Trump administration expanded the ban, imposing restrictions on immigrants from six additional states: Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kyrgyz Republic, Donald Lu, said that the United States introduced visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis only because of passports.