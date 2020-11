A fire broke out in Vostok-5 microdistrict in Bishkek. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The fire occurred on 27, Mambetov Street in the basement. Five square meters of garbage burned down. After employees of the Emergencies Ministry extinguished the fire, they found the body of a man. His identity is being established. According to preliminary data, he died in the fire.

The body was handed over to law enforcement officers.