Members of transnational criminal group detained in Bishkek

Members of a transnational criminal group were detained in Bishkek as a result of a large-scale special operation. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the press service, the investigation into a criminal case opened under Article 262 (creation of or participation in a criminal organization) of the Criminal Code established that citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and foreign countries formed an international criminal organization.

While in Kyrgyzstan, they set up call centers and committed fraud by calling citizens of the United States, Canada, and European countries.