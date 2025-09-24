21:34
USD 87.45
EUR 102.95
RUB 1.05
English

Members of transnational criminal group detained in Bishkek

Members of a transnational criminal group were detained in Bishkek as a result of a large-scale special operation. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the press service, the investigation into a criminal case opened under Article 262 (creation of or participation in a criminal organization) of the Criminal Code established that citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and foreign countries formed an international criminal organization.

While in Kyrgyzstan, they set up call centers and committed fraud by calling citizens of the United States, Canada, and European countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/344802/
views: 158
Print
Related
Transnational criminal group detained in Osh while trying to sell mercury
Criminal group detected in Kyrgyz prison
SCNS: Activities of armed criminal group suppressed in Osh city
Criminal group with firearms and ammunition detained in Bishkek
Russian citizen accused of contract killing arrested with Kyrgyz passport
181 members of criminal groups detained in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Police detain extortionists in Jalal-Abad region
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
24 September, Wednesday
20:39
Hajj 2026: Kyrgyzstan’s quota filled within one hour Hajj 2026: Kyrgyzstan’s quota filled within one hour
20:30
Kyrgyzstan to provide payments for birth of 4th and subsequent children
20:23
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry appeals to Kyrgyzstan over missing citizen
20:13
Members of transnational criminal group detained in Bishkek
17:14
Kamchybek Tashiev donates apartment to single mother with seven children