13:23
USD 81.80
EUR 95.16
RUB 1.02
English

Firearms confiscated from cotton mill owner in Aravan district

Firearms without appropriate documents were seized from the owner of a cotton mill in Aravan district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the regional police department reported.

During Arsenal operation on the territory of Aravan district in Anarov rural area, Saiga 410 smoothbore weapon with 23 rounds, two gas-traumatic pistols MIID 35 and ENSER-SPORT without the corresponding documents were seized from the 58-year-old director in the building of Ak-Bula cotton mill.

In addition, due to the lack of permission for storage of firearms, three gas-traumatic pistols belonging to Shield and Sword private institution were seized. Management of the institution was fined 17,000 soms for violation of the rules or transportation of firearms.

As a result of Arsenal operation, protocols were drawn up against 56 citizens and one private institution for violation of the rules or transportation of firearms, violation of the terms of registration of firearms, for failure to comply with the rules of storage and re-registration of weapons during the inspection period. The violators were fined 79,000 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/171753/
views: 111
Print
Related
SCNS: Activities of armed criminal group suppressed in Osh city
Toguz-Toro resident detained for illegal possession of firearms
Elections 2020: Interior Ministry to close all gun stores in Kyrgyzstan
Kara-Suu resident keeps weapons lost during June events 2010
12 shotguns, traumatic gun seized from residents of Jalal-Abad
Teenager with knife and cartridges detained in Bishkek
Gun and ammunition confiscated from resident of Issyk-Kul region
Anti-tank mine found in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan
Arms cache found in apartment in Bishkek
Police fine hunters 42,000 soms in Chui region
Popular
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total 484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
3 November, Tuesday
13:12
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
13:08
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
13:06
547 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:52
400 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 60,279 in total
12:46
Second wave of COVID-19. Kazakhstan steps up restrictive measures at border