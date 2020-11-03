Firearms confiscated from cotton mill owner in Aravan district

Firearms without appropriate documents were seized from the owner of a cotton mill in Aravan district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the regional police department reported.

During Arsenal operation on the territory of Aravan district in Anarov rural area, Saiga 410 smoothbore weapon with 23 rounds, two gas-traumatic pistols MIID 35 and ENSER-SPORT without the corresponding documents were seized from the 58-year-old director in the building of Ak-Bula cotton mill.

In addition, due to the lack of permission for storage of firearms, three gas-traumatic pistols belonging to Shield and Sword private institution were seized. Management of the institution was fined 17,000 soms for violation of the rules or transportation of firearms.

As a result of Arsenal operation, protocols were drawn up against 56 citizens and one private institution for violation of the rules or transportation of firearms, violation of the terms of registration of firearms, for failure to comply with the rules of storage and re-registration of weapons during the inspection period. The violators were fined 79,000 soms.