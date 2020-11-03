Balbak Tulobaev instructs to vaccinate sellers against influenza in bazaars

It is necessary to vaccinate people against influenza in all large bazaars in Bishkek. The acting head of Bishkek City Hall Balbak Tulobaev stated at a meeting at Bishkek City Hall.

According to him, officials need to talk to market owners about vaccination of sellers.

Balbak Tulobaev instructed the Vice Mayor for Social Affairs Aizhan Chynybaeva to develop a program on vaccination of people with hepatitis.

The acting Mayor gave a number of instructions to step up control over the observance of sanitary requirements in transport. «There must be masks and sanitizers. This is the only way to defeat this virus. We must tighten control over wearing of masks and the availability of sanitizers in crowded places. We will no longer be able to close the city,» he said.