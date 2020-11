Aitmamat Nazarov, Chairman of the National Energy Holding OJSC, resigned. He announced on his Facebook page.

He thanked the staff and power industry workers of the country.

«Another memorable part of my life has come to an end. I had an interesting time with power specialists. Together with our colleagues, we have achieved a lot, we have done a great job that was invisible to many. Thank you!» Aitmamat Nazarov wrote.