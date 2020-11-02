15:57
Media community urges authorities to investigate attacks on journalists

Today is the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. The media community of Kyrgyzstan draws the authorities’ attention to acts of violence and pressure against media workers and calls on the state not only to bring those responsible to justice, but also to comply with its obligations to create a safe and favorable environment for their work.

The appeal says that media pluralism, freedom of speech, the right to access information and the ability to express critical opinions, especially in relation to public figures, are key elements of a democratic society, and journalists are directly involved in promotion and protection of these fundamental freedoms.

«We are forced to state that there are no proper conditions for the safety of journalists in Kyrgyzstan, which is a serious violation of the obligations assumed under international treaties, where fundamental human rights and freedoms are enshrined. Impunity for this kind of action multiplies the effect of such acts of violence and contributes to committing violence in the future, giving rise to fear and distrust in the authorities,» text of the appeal says.

The media community calls on the state to thoroughly and impartially investigate the facts of violence and pressure against journalists and media outlets and promptly respond to violations of their rights.

Media experts also call on the state to ensure safe and favorable conditions for journalists when covering rallies and demonstrations and remind that the Constitution, along with freedom of speech and freedom of the press, guarantees every citizen personal security.

Kyrgyzstan, as a UN member state, is obliged to do everything in its power to prevent violence against journalists and media workers.
