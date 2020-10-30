Supporter of Sadyr Japarov Melis Aspekov threatens with hunger strike

Supporter of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Melis Aspekov, plans to go on a hunger strike against the government’s personnel policy. He posted about it on his Facebook page.

He opposes the appointment of Arzybek Burkhanov as an Adviser to the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers and Bakyt Sydykov — as the General Director of Manas International Airport.

«I myself heard how Sadyr baike called Arzybek Burkhanov his advisor. Today I learned that Bakyt Sydykov will not leave the post of the General Director of Manas. We made a revolution for the sake of changes, for the sake of lustration. There is no lustration now. I know that Sadyr Japarov will scold me for this, maybe even beat me, but I’m used to telling the truth. If he does not fire these two, then I will go to the square, set up a yurt and go on a hunger strike,» Melis Aspekov said.

Садыр Жапаровдун уктап жатканда эле жанында болбосо, калган убакытта колокодой жургон Арзыбек Бурханов деген аферист,... Опубликовано Мелисом Аспековым Четверг, 29 октября 2020 г.

The staff also opposed the appointment of Bakyt Sydykov as head of Manas International Airport OJSC. However, Sadyr Japarov supported the new CEO, saying that the new airport manager had undertaken to return the money to the budget within 10 days.