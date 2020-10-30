16:16
USD 81.80
EUR 95.95
RUB 1.04
English

Supporter of Sadyr Japarov Melis Aspekov threatens with hunger strike

Supporter of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Melis Aspekov, plans to go on a hunger strike against the government’s personnel policy. He posted about it on his Facebook page.

He opposes the appointment of Arzybek Burkhanov as an Adviser to the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers and Bakyt Sydykov — as the General Director of Manas International Airport.

«I myself heard how Sadyr baike called Arzybek Burkhanov his advisor. Today I learned that Bakyt Sydykov will not leave the post of the General Director of Manas. We made a revolution for the sake of changes, for the sake of lustration. There is no lustration now. I know that Sadyr Japarov will scold me for this, maybe even beat me, but I’m used to telling the truth. If he does not fire these two, then I will go to the square, set up a yurt and go on a hunger strike,» Melis Aspekov said.

Садыр Жапаровдун уктап жатканда эле жанында болбосо, калган убакытта колокодой жургон Арзыбек Бурханов деген аферист,...

Опубликовано Мелисом Аспековым Четверг, 29 октября 2020 г.

The staff also opposed the appointment of Bakyt Sydykov as head of Manas International Airport OJSC. However, Sadyr Japarov supported the new CEO, saying that the new airport manager had undertaken to return the money to the budget within 10 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/171435/
views: 77
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev goes on hunger strike
Human rights activist Kamil Ruziev goes on hunger strike
Over 200 imprisoned for life demand humanization in Kyrgyzstan
Sentenced to life in prison go on hunger strike in Kyrgyzstan
Elderly convict goes on hunger strike in prison colony in Chui region
Four women go on dry hunger strike in Bishkek
Kubanychbek Kadyrov and Bektur Asanov stop hunger strike
Opposition member Kubanychbek Kadyrov stops hunger strike
Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov continue hunger strike
Convicted for attempted seizure of power go on hunger strike
Popular
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15 Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15
30 October, Friday
16:05
Three people killed, 5 injured in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad region Three people killed, 5 injured in traffic accident in J...
15:42
Supporter of Sadyr Japarov Melis Aspekov threatens with hunger strike
15:19
Border guards switch to heavy security in Kyrgyzstan
14:55
Dismissal of Severelectro director: Special commission to consider issue
14:32
Civil activists propose to develop e-democracy in Kyrgyzstan