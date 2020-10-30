Border guards switch to heavy security in Kyrgyzstan

Units of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan have switched to heavy security along the entire perimeter of the state border. The press service of the State Border Service reported today. The corresponding order was given by the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

«Heavy security mode was introduced from 20.00 on October 29. The State Border Service will also step up interaction with the border agencies of neighboring states on the exchange of information of mutual interest and joint measures to protect the state border,» the state service said.

It is noted that at present the management conducts operational field trips across the republic in order to inform the personnel of the tasks of organizing and protecting the state border.

Strengthening protection of the state borders of Kyrgyzstan is associated with the previously planned intradepartmental measures. The press service of the State Border Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The state service refused further clarifications, citing secrecy. At the same time, the Border Service assures that there is no reason for concern. The situation at the borders of the republic is stable.