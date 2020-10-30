Garment industry income decreases by 3.8 billion soms due to COVID-19

At the end of nine months of 2020, the volume of production of light industry amounted to 4.6 billion soms, decreasing by 3.8 billion soms compared to 2019. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The volume of exports of garment products decreased by 37 percent. If for eight months of 2019 the republic exported garments for $ 67.3 million, then in 2020 — $ 42.5 million. This is $ 24.8 million less than last year’s figure.

«Representatives of the light industry in an accelerated manner switched to the production of personal protective equipment and practically met the needs of the population and medical workers in PPE. There is no shortage of medical masks today,» the state committee noted.